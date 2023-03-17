Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Trimmed by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,201. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

