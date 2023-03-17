Wanchain Market Capitalization Hits $57.28 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $57.28 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00062554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00047824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,281,561 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

