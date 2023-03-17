Warburg Research Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €100.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($122.58) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($120.43) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €122.00 ($131.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €96.88 ($104.17) on Monday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($79.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €98.85 and its 200-day moving average is €101.94.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.