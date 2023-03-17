Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAFD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 282,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,215. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 3,500 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 120.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

