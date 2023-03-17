WealthOne LLC Has $29.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WealthOne LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of WealthOne LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.66. 746,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,598. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.