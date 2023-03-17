Weaver Consulting Group Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $817.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

