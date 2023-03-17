Weaver Consulting Group Sells 3,156 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35.

