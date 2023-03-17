Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 1,652 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,942,000 after buying an additional 132,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000,000 after buying an additional 128,011 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,880,000 after acquiring an additional 170,834 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $474.11 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.01 and its 200 day moving average is $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

