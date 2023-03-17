Wedmont Private Capital Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MRK opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $272.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

