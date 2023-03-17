Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 451.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 278,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,541,000 after purchasing an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

CI stock opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.54. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $234.89 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

