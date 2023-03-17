Wells Fargo & Company Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $240.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

FedEx Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE FDX opened at $204.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.61. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

