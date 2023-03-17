Wells Fargo & Company Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $240.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.13.
FedEx Trading Up 4.5 %
NYSE FDX opened at $204.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.61. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
