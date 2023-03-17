Wells Fargo & Company Lowers CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Price Target to $10.50

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s previous close.

CION Investment Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of CION stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $559.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CION Investment by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

