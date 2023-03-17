Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Stableford Capital II LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.7% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. 14,963,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,848,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

