WesBanco, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:WSBCP)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.
WesBanco Trading Down 8.1 %
WSBCP stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. 19,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,818. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.
WesBanco Company Profile
