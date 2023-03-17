West Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after buying an additional 227,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.50. 3,405,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814,098. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.82. The company has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

