West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,655 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $109.09. 1,594,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,635. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $127.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.