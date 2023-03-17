WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $209.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.36.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $5,126,036 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WEX opened at $174.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WEX has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59.
WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.
