WhiteBIT Token Price Reaches $4.77 on Exchanges (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for $4.77 or 0.00017890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $294.76 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 33% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

