Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.64 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.24. The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10.
In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$1,298,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,806,188. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
