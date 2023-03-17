Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.64 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.24. The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$1,298,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,806,188. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.92.

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.