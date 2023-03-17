WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Director John Bolduc Buys 7,030 Shares

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) Director John Bolduc acquired 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $89,562.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,935.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, John Bolduc acquired 7,800 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,982.00.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 205.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 206,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 151,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $785,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Further Reading

