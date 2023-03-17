William Arthur Owens Purchases 24,300 Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Stock

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Rating) Director William Arthur Owens purchased 24,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $19,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Know Labs Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KNW traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,642. Know Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
About Know Labs
