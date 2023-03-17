William Arthur Owens Purchases 24,300 Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Stock

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Rating) Director William Arthur Owens purchased 24,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $19,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Know Labs Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KNW traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,642. Know Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Get Know Labs alerts:

About Know Labs

(Get Rating)

See Also

Know Labs, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and ChromaID Technology, Particle, Inc Technology, and AI Sales of NFT Products. Know Labs was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.