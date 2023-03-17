Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Shares Down 23.5%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 23.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 121,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 26,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$43.04 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Wilton Resources Company Profile

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in various locations, including the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

