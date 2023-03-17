Winnebago Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE WGO opened at $57.36 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.