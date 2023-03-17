Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.70.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $98.54.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,148.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading

