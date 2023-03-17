WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.36. 129,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 203,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHDG. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter worth $362,000.

