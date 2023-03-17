WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading Down 1.6%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.94 and last traded at $79.82. 98,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 114,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.82.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $733,000.
WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.
