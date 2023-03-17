WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading Down 1.6%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.94 and last traded at $79.82. 98,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 114,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $733,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

