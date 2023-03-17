Woodstock Corp Has $868,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar stock opened at $218.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

