Woodstock Corp Invests $447,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in American Water Works by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AWK opened at $142.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

