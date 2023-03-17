Woodstock Corp Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Woodstock Corp increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 856.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 712,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

