Woodstock Corp Trims Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp owned 0.33% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $73.77 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $121.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGND. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

