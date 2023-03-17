World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $69.24 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $69.24 million and $1.55 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00062980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007774 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001650 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,817,155 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

