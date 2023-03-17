Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several research firms recently commented on WRDLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Worldline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Worldline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $20.49 on Friday. Worldline has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60.

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

