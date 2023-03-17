WOW-token (WOW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,086.11

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $287.01 million and $1,086.11 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02943346 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

