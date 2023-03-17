Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.26 Million

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.85 billion and approximately $2.26 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06614613 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,067,797.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

