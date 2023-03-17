Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Up 0.1%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €16.82 ($18.09) and last traded at €16.56 ($17.81). 15,740 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.54 ($17.78).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.22.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile



Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

