Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 4,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 11,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Xiaomi Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

