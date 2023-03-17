XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Shares Down 6.7%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of XP Power to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of XP Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

XP Power Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

About XP Power

XP Power Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

