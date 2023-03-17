Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Up 3.1%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. 3,364,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 12,472,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Yamana Gold Trading Up 4.4 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.