Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Up 3.1%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. 3,364,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 12,472,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2,249.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,216,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611,130 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $62,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,247,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317,130 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $41,216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,914,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742,215 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

