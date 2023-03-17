Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YARIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $462.83.
Yara International ASA Stock Up 0.5 %
YARIY stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
