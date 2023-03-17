Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YARIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $462.83.

YARIY stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

