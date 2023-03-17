Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 146.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.78. 610,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,800. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.