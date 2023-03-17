ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE ZTO opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.02. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $36,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

