0x Market Cap Achieves $200.79 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000871 BTC on exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $200.79 million and approximately $19.17 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00365664 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.88 or 0.26577750 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that allows for the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to create their own exchange apps with a variety of user-facing applications, such as 0x OTC, which enables trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers, who host and maintain public order books. Additionally, ZRX tokens are used for decentralized governance over the 0x protocol’s update mechanism, which allows for the improvement of the protocol’s underlying smart contracts over time.”

