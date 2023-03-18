12,765 Shares in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned 0.16% of Esquire Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 377.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 215.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 67.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 94.5% in the third quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In other Esquire Financial news, CFO Michael Lacapria bought 1,500 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Esquire Financial news, CFO Michael Lacapria bought 1,500 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,745.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 75,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,247. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $297.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.84. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.