19,621 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,621 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. 7,806,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $103.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

