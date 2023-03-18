1irstGold (1GOLD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $5,641.81 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for approximately $62.93 or 0.00229513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.01 or 0.00367880 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,341.40 or 0.26738794 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

