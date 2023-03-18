211,843 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 211,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 521,847 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after buying an additional 403,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after buying an additional 371,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after buying an additional 245,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 3.4 %

THS stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.