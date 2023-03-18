23,427 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Bought by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after acquiring an additional 765,740 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 314,145 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 265,551 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,562,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,603,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. 9,801,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,425,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

