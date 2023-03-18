25,650 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 197,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. 36,604,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,636,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

