26,706 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.50. 8,277,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,902,304. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $108.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

