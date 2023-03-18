29,482 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.25. 1,325,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,281. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

